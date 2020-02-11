Top 5 Hollywood news today: Oscars records lowest TV viewership, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston reunite once again

Oscars may be Hollywood's biggest night, but the ceremony found fewer takers as it recorded the lowest viewership of all time on ABC.



Oscars also brought former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston face to face at the after-party. Meanwhile, Jennifer's co-star and friend Mathew Perry shared a pic with Barack Obama and expressed his crush on him.



Here are the top stories from Hollywood today:



Oscars witnesses record-low TV ratings, ceremony termed as 'driverless and inconsistent'



Oscar awards on Sunday may have been a historic one Korean film 'Parasite' swept the awards ceremony, but the event saw the lowest TV ratings of all time. ABC- the channel which airs the ceremony every year- recorded 23.6 million viewership- touching an all-time low for Hollywood's biggest night.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-oscars-witnesses-record-low-tv-ratings-ceremony-termed-as-driverless-and-inconsistent-280018

After SAG, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston bump into each other at Oscars after-party



The estranged couple made headlines when hugged it out at the backstage of SAG awards a few weeks back and now Pitt and Anniston came face to face at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-after-sag-brad-pitt-and-jennifer-aniston-bump-into-each-other-at-oscars-after-party-280103

Harvey Weinstein accuser's agent expected to testify in New York rape trial



Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein are expected to call the former agent of accuser Jessica Mann to testify on Tuesday in the ex-producer`s rape case as the weeks-long trial nears a close. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to raping Mann and to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/harvey-weinstein-accusers-agent-expected-to-testify-in-new-york-rape-trial-280105

Mathew Perry shares a photo with Barack Obama, admits he has a crush on the former US President



Looks like Barack Obama is also a fan of Chandler Bing's dry humour. Actor Mathew Perry, who played the popular character on hit TV show 'Friends', took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo with the former US President.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/mathew-perry-shares-a-photo-with-barack-obama-admits-he-has-a-crush-on-the-former-us-president-280044

Margot Robbie's 'Birds of Prey' tops North America box office but fails to soar



For new Warner Bros release 'Birds of Prey,' the weekend brought good and bad news: It took in $33 million to lead the North American box office but fared poorly for a superhero movie.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/margot-robbies-birds-of-prey-tops-north-america-box-office-but-fails-to-soar-280007