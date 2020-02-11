Margot Robbie's 'Birds of Prey' tops North America box office but fails to soar

For new Warner Bros release "Birds of Prey," the weekend brought good and bad news: It took in $33 million to lead the North American box office but fared poorly for a superhero movie.



The three-day gross, reported by industry watcher Exhibitor Relations, marked one of the lowest domestic launches in years for a studio superhero film, according to Hollywood Reporter.



The film, starring Margot Robbie as former Joker girlfriend Harley Quinn, has drawn generally strong reviews.



The R-rated movie from young Chinese-American director Cathy Yan reportedly cost just under $100 million to produce -- the lowest budget of any instalment in the DC Extended Universe.



Sony's action-comedy "Bad Boys for Life," with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as wise-cracking detectives, slipped just one notch after topping the box office for three straight weeks, taking in $12 million.



Both movies may have suffered from Academy Award weekend when viewers showed renewed interest in "1917," the pre-show favourite for the best-film Oscar which eventually went to "Parasite" on Sunday.



"1917," the wrenching and technically impressive war film from director Sam Mendes, earned $9.2 million for the weekend, down only slightly from the week before.



In fourth was another Universal picture, "Dolittle," based on the children's book about a veterinarian who can talk to animals. With a cast headed by Robert Downey Jr. and Emma Thompson, the poorly reviewed film took in $6.5 million.



And in fifth, one spot up from the previous week, was Sony's "Jumanji: The Next Level," at $5.6 million. It has Dwayne ("The Rock") Johnson and Kevin Hart being plunged back into a dangerous video game world.



Rounding out the top 10 were:



"The Gentlemen" ($4.2 million)



"Gretel and Hansel" ($3.6 million)



"Little Women" ($2.4 million)



"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" ($2.3 million)



"Knives Out" ($2.3 million)