Margot Robbie's 'Birds of Prey' tops North America box office but fails to soar

Birds Of Prey Photograph:( Twitter )
The film, starring Margot Robbie as former Joker girlfriend Harley Quinn, has drawn generally strong reviews.
For new Warner Bros release "Birds of Prey," the weekend brought good and bad news: It took in $33 million to lead the North American box office but fared poorly for a superhero movie.
The three-day gross, reported by industry watcher Exhibitor Relations, marked one of the lowest domestic launches in years for a studio superhero film, according to Hollywood Reporter.
The R-rated movie from young Chinese-American director Cathy Yan reportedly cost just under $100 million to produce -- the lowest budget of any instalment in the DC Extended Universe.
Sony's action-comedy "Bad Boys for Life," with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as wise-cracking detectives, slipped just one notch after topping the box office for three straight weeks, taking in $12 million.
Both movies may have suffered from Academy Award weekend when viewers showed renewed interest in "1917," the pre-show favourite for the best-film Oscar which eventually went to "Parasite" on Sunday.
"1917," the wrenching and technically impressive war film from director Sam Mendes, earned $9.2 million for the weekend, down only slightly from the week before.
In fourth was another Universal picture, "Dolittle," based on the children's book about a veterinarian who can talk to animals. With a cast headed by Robert Downey Jr. and Emma Thompson, the poorly reviewed film took in $6.5 million.
And in fifth, one spot up from the previous week, was Sony's "Jumanji: The Next Level," at $5.6 million. It has Dwayne ("The Rock") Johnson and Kevin Hart being plunged back into a dangerous video game world.
Rounding out the top 10 were:
"The Gentlemen" ($4.2 million)
"Gretel and Hansel" ($3.6 million)
"Little Women" ($2.4 million)
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" ($2.3 million)
"Knives Out" ($2.3 million)