After SAG, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston bump into each other at Oscars after-party

Every time Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston meet, hopes of millions of fans across the world go up. The former couple has become friends almost a decade after they got separated.



The estranged couple made headlines when hugged it out at the backstage of SAG awards a few weeks back and now Pitt and Anniston came face to face at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.



The actress congratulated Pitt for his Oscar victory but their meeting was rather brief and didn`t last too long.



Pitt, 56, and Anniston, 50, used to be a married couple between the years 2000 and 2005.



A user even took to Twitter and expressed enthusiasm about the former couple coming face to face with each other.



The person tweeted, "I never thought I`d root for Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to get back together but... #SAGAwards."

Another optimistic fellow went as far as saying, "I`m fairly sure they will make up and maybe get back together."

Brad and Jen have been hanging out of late. The actor was even part of Jennifer's 50th birthday bash last year which saw some very prominent faces from Hollywood in attendance.

