Top 5 Hollywood news today: Oscars performers revealed, 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' to re-release in India

Top 5 Hollywood news includes the announcement of Oscars 2020 performers that will lead the starry ceremony including some high-profile names like Elton John, Idina Menzel, 'This Is Us' star Chrissy Metz and others. Other stories related to the Harvey Weinstein rape trial, Grammys and 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' also trended today.

Read our top 5 picks of the day:

Oscars 2020: Elton John, Cynthia Erivo and others to perform on the awards night

What is Oscars without a string of starry performances? With just weeks left for Hollywood's biggest night, the Academy has now released the list of singers who would be performing at the Oscars 2020 on February 9.

Read in detail: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/oscars-2020-elton-john-cynthia-erivo-and-others-to-perform-on-the-awards-night-276301

Here's how you can watch Oscar-nominated film 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' in India

As Oscars 2020 ceremony date comes closer, acclaimed Hollywood director Qunetin Tarantino’s whose last year’s offering ‘Quentin Tarantino’ remained in the news for the larger part of the year, is now re-releasing it in India as buzz for it grows.

Read in detail: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/this-is-where-you-can-watch-oscar-nominated-film-once-upon-a-time-in-hollywood-in-india-276295

Grammy organisers deny claims award nominations are rigged

Allegations that the Grammy nominations process is tainted by conflicts of interest were made in a complaint filed earlier this week by the former chief executive of the Recording Academy, Deborah Dugan, after she was placed on administrative leave.

Read in detail: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/grammy-organisers-deny-claims-award-nominations-are-rigged-276241

Courteney Cox takes fans down the memory lane with a throwback photo from 'Friends'

The 55-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the picture which was taken 16 years ago during the time of wrapping up the sitcom. Maintaining the trend of naming each of the `Friends` episodes with `the one`, the actor captioned the picture as, 'The Last Supper' before taping 'The Last One' on Jan 23, 2004."

Read in detail: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/courteney-cox-takes-fans-down-the-memory-lane-with-a-throwback-photo-from-friends-actress-276235

Actress Annabella Sciorra testifies she tried to fight Harvey Weinstein during alleged rape

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified on Thursday that Harvey Weinstein pinned her hands behind her head and violently raped her more than 25 years ago, becoming the first accuser to take the stand against the former Hollywood producer in his sexual assault trial.

Read in detail: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/actress-annabella-sciorra-testifies-she-tried-to-fight-harvey-weinstein-during-alleged-rape-276237