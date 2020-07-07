Top 5 Hollywood news today: Johnny Depp's libel trial to start, Brad Pitt's next film announced

Here are the top 5 stories of the day:

Brad Pitt's next is a screen adaptation of 'The Bullet Train'

Brad Pitt will now star in David Leitch's new film. The film is the big-screen adaptation of 'Bullet Train' which is based on the Japanese novel 'Maria Beetle' by Isaka Kotaro. Read more.

Johnny Depp libel trial set to start in London

Johnny Depp is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN), publisher of The Sun, and its executive editor for an April 2018 article which referred to him as a 'wife beater'. Read more.

Tom Hanks says his latest WWII film 'Greyhound' teaches virus lesson

"We are all heartbroken that this movie is not playing in cinemas," said Tom Hanks about his film 'Greyhound' opting for a digital release. Read more.

Chris Evans, Lily James spark romance rumours after being spotted together

Chris Evans and Lily James have never worked together before and prior to this, have never been pictured together. Read more.

Halle Berry not playing transgender character in upcoming film after criticism

Soon after the news came out, Halle met with criticism on social media with people highlighting the problem of the cisgender actors playing transgender characters and not giving a chance to actors. Read more.