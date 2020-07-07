Halle Berry not playing transgender character in upcoming film after criticism

After facing criticism on taking up a role of a transgender character in an upcoming untitled Hollywood film, actress Halle Berry is reported to have pulled out.

It started when in an Instagram live interview, the Oscar-winning actress had revealed that she is in the running for a role of a transgender person. She said, "[The film is about] a character where the woman is a trans character, so she's a woman that transitioned into a man” and added, “She's a character in a project I love that I might be doing."

Soon after the news came out, Halle met with criticism on social media with people highlighting the problem of the cisgender actors playing transgender characters and not giving a chance to actors from that community.

After the heavy criticism, Halle apologized and tweeted that she was no longer considering the role. “Over the weekend I had the opportunity to discuss my consideration of an upcoming role as a transgender man, and I’d like to apologize for those remarks. As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories,” she wrote on Twitter.

She added, “I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and will continue to listen, educate and learn from this mistake. I vow to be an ally in using my voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera.”

Halle Berry's decision to pull out was met with praise from GLAAD, with the organization tweeting, "We are pleased that @halleberry listened to the concerns of transgender people and learned from them. Other powerful people should do the same. A good place to start is by watching @Disclosure_Doc to learn about trans representation in media."