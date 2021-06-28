Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'F9' creates box office history, Cardi B announces second pregnancy

The BET awards witnessed electrifying performance by Cardi B who also took the opportunity announce her second pregnancy. Meanwhile, 'Fast & Furious 9' is smashing box office records. Here are the top stories of the day.



Cardi B reveals she's pregnant with second child with Offset during BET performance



Cardi B is pregnant for the second time. As she joined Migos onstage during her BET Awards 2021 performance, she revealed she is expecting a second child with partner Offset. Offset is a member of the hip hop group Migos.



Daytime Emmys issues apology for misidentifying actor Marguerite Ray during tribute



In a rather strange incident, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences misidentified actor Marguerite Ray during the In Memoriam segment of the Daytime Emmys on CBS. They have now apologised for their mistake.



Box Office: 'F9' zooms to mighty $70 million debut, shattering pandemic records



The only thing stronger than family? The box office debut of 'F9', the latest entry in Universal's 'Fast & Furious' saga. After many delays over the course of a year and a half, 'F9' opened to a mighty $70 million from 4,179 North American venues.



Chris Pratt teases fans with Thor & Quill's rivalry in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Chris Pratt is sharing more details of Marvel's upcoming film 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. Pratt, who is reprising his role as Peter Quill aka Starlord in the forthcoming movie spilled some beans on what fans will get to witness in the movie.



Bruce Springsteen returns to Broadway with full show



Bruce Springsteen returned to Broadway with a full show as it marked the rebirth of live entertainment amid the pandemic. Springsteen strapped on his guitar and revived a show for an audience that included a member of his E Street band and the governor of his home state.



