Daytime Emmys issues apology for misidentifying actor Marguerite Ray during tribute

In a rather strange incident, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences misidentified actor Marguerite Ray during the In Memoriam segment of the Daytime Emmys on CBS. They have now apologised for their mistake.

It so happened that ‘The Young and the Restless’ star Marguerite Ray’s name appeared on screen with a photograph of Veronica Redd, who is alive.

Issuing their apology, the Daytime Emmys Twitter account posted: “During last night’s #DaytimeEmmys telecast, the In Memoriam segment included an incorrect picture in our remembrance of the late Y&R actress Marguerite Ray.”

“We deeply regret this error and intend to re-edit the sequence for subsequent digital releases once a replacement image can be appropriately licensed. We sincerely apologize to the Ray family — as well as to Veronica Redd, whose image was inadvertently used instead. Each of these Daytime icons deserved better from our Academy.”

From 1980 to 1990, Marguerite Ray played the role of Mamie Johnson. She died in December 2020 at the age of 89.