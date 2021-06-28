Chris Pratt teases fans with Thor & Quill's rivalry in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Chris Pratt is sharing more details of Marvel's upcoming film 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.



Pratt, who is reprising his role as Peter Quill aka Starlord in the forthcoming movie spilled some beans on what fans will get to witness in the movie. Hemsworth and Chris first appeared on screen together in 'Avengers: Infinity War' when Guardians rescue Thor early in the Infinity War, and gave fans comic relief. Everyone had loved the pair and their quarrelling behaviour.

Pratt, recently appeared in an interview with Yahoo to promote his upcoming movie 'The Tommorrow War' and during the talk, the actor discussed his role and said, “That was definitely something we found while we were doing the ‘Avengers’ and people seemed to like it,” Pratt shared with Yahoo in regards to Quill and Thor’s rivalry. “So Taika (Waititi, director) had a vision for it and I think people are really going to like what we did.”



He thinks “people are really gonna like that. And it picks up on that same vein, that same kind of rivalry between the two.”



Further, Chris took some time to compliment Hemsworth and his acting, ''Hemsworth is great, he’s so good,” Chris P added, “People are gonna be really astounded when they see what he’s brought, what he and Taika have brought for Thor 4. It’s next-level.”

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ recently wrapped filming in Australia. The film also stars Christian Bale as the main antagonist in addition to Natalie Portman taking the mantle of female Thor (Jane Foster) and obviously the original Thor, Chris Hemsworth reprising his role.



‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is scheduled for a May 2022 release.