Cardi B reveals she's pregnant with second child with Offset during BET performance

Cardi B is pregnant for the second time.

As she joined Migos onstage during her BET Awards 2021 performance, she revealed she is expecting a second child with partner Offset. BET Awards 2021: Full list of winners

The announcement came as a shock to fans worldwide.

Cardi B stunned her fans during her performance with the news as she came dressed in a skin tight outfit with a cut out portion for her belly. Later on, a press release and an announcement on social media followed.

Regarding her BET performance, the press release was quick to note: “Taking the stage wearing custom Dolce & Gabbana, Cardi showed off her baby bump as she shared this wonderful news with her husband by her side.”

This is not the first time when Cardi B has pulled a major one on her fans as during the first pregnancy announcement too, she unveiled her baby bump during ‘Saturday Night Live’ episode. Cardi B and Offset are parents to Kulture, a three-year-old and are now expecting another baby.