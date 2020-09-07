Top 5 Hollywood news today: Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' gets a big opening in US, Rihanna opens up about scooter accident

Christopher Nolan's film 'Tenet' has opened to big numbers in the US. The highly anticipated film is all set to create box office history. Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen has opened up about her botox surgery.



Here are the top stories of the day.



Rihanna 'healing quickly' following electric scooter accident



Pop star Rihanna is on the mend after she recently met with an accident on an electric scooter. On Friday, the 32-year-old singer was photographed with bruises on her face when she was spotted in a car near a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/rihanna-healing-quickly-following-electric-scooter-accident-325616

'Tenet' kicks off with $20 million at the US box office, nears $150 million globally



After months of delays, Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi epic 'Tenet' finally arrived in the US theaters and generated $20.2 million over Labor Day weekend. Ticket sales, though difficult to dissect given the uncharted waters of the coronavirus era, are roughly in line with expectations for a new release during a pandemic.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/tenet-kicks-off-with-20-million-at-the-us-box-office-nears-150-million-globally-325659

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' ties with Whitney Houston for staying on Billboard 200 No 1 for the longest time among women



Taylor Swift does it again with ‘Folklore’ as her album leads for a sixth week. The pop star has been on top of the Billboard 200 chart making it the album with the most weeks on top in almost four years.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/taylor-swifts-folklore-ties-with-whitney-houston-for-staying-on-billboard-200-no-1-for-the-longest-time-among-women-325763

'Away' Review: Hilary Swank starrer space drama is packed with raw human emotions



'Away' has a total of 10 episodes that are roughly 50 minutes long. Netflix's show is a must-watch for the thrilling space journey to Mars and the raw human emotions we get to see of the crew members.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-Away-Review-Hilary-Swank-starrer-space-drama-is-packed-with-raw-human-emotions-325758

Chrissy Teigen explains why she's getting botox during her pregnancy



American supermodel Chrissy Teigen and wife of singer John Legend recently admitted that she's been getting Botox while pregnant with her third child. However, her reasoning isn't for beauty purposes.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/chrissy-teigen-explains-why-shes-getting-botox-during-her-pregnancy-325661