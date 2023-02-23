Top 10 Scary and Haunted Movies to Watch on Netflix on Weekend

Scary movies provide an adrenaline rush and can be exciting and thrilling. Young people, in particular, may be drawn to this excitement and the feeling of being on the edge of their seats. Watching scary movies with friends or family can be a social experience and a way to bond over shared emotions and reactions. It can make the experience even more enjoyable and memorable.

Here are some scary movies available on Netflix:

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring is a 2013 supernatural horror film directed by James Wan and written by Chad Hayes and Carey W. Hayes. The film is the true story of the Perron family, who experienced supernatural events in their home in Harrisville, Rhode Island, in the 1970s. The film stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, real-life paranormal investigators who reached out to help the Perron family.

Hush (2016)

Hush is a 2016 horror-thriller film directed by Mike Flanagan and written by Flanagan and Kate Siegel. The film stars Siegel as Maddie Young, a deaf writer who lives alone in a remote house in the woods. When a masked intruder (played by John Gallagher Jr.) appears at her window and begins to torment her, Maddie must use all of her wits and resourcefulness to survive.

Bird Box (2018)

Bird Box is a 2018 post-apocalyptic thriller film directed by Susanne Bier and written by Eric Heisserer, based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Josh Malerman. The film stars Sandra Bullock as Malorie Hayes, a pregnant woman who must navigate a dangerous world in which an unseen entity causes people who see it to commit suicide. Malorie and a group of survivors must travel blindfolded to reach a haven, all while avoiding the deadly creatures and dealing with internal conflicts.

The Ritual (2017)

The Ritual is a 2017 British horror film directed by David Bruckner and written by Joe Barton, based on the 2011 novel of the same name by Adam Nevill. The film follows a group of old college friends who embark on a hiking trip in Sweden to honour a fallen friend. But they become lost in the forest. Later, they realise some unseen presence is stalking them.

Insidious (2010)

Insidious is a 2010 supernatural horror film directed by James Wan and written by Leigh Whannell. The film stars Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne as Josh and Renai Lambert, a couple who move into a new home with their children and soon begin to experience paranormal activity. When their son falls into a mysterious coma, they turn to a team of paranormal investigators, led by Elise Rainier (played by Lin Shaye), to help them uncover the truth and save their son.

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

The Autopsy of Jane Doe is a 2016 supernatural horror film directed by André Øvredal and written by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing. The film stars Emile Hirsch & Brian Cox as a father-and-son team of coroners tasked with performing an autopsy on an unidentified female body (played by Olwen Catherine Kelly) found at the scene of gruesome multiple homicides. As they examine the body, they discover increasingly strange and terrifying evidence that suggests the woman may not be as dead as she appears.

The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

The Haunting of Hill House is a 2018 supernatural horror television series created and directed by Mike Flanagan for Netflix. The series is loosely based on the 1959 novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson and follows the story of the Crain family, who moved into the mysterious Hill House in the summer of 1992 to renovate it, only to experience a series of supernatural events that haunt them for years to come.

Scream (1996)

Scream is a 1996 horror film directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson. The film stars Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, a high school student who becomes the target of a masked killer known as Ghostface, who is terrorising the town of Woodsboro. As the killer begins to target Sidney and her friends, they must try to survive and uncover the killer's identity before it's too late.

The Babysitter (2017)

The Babysitter is a 2017 horror-comedy film directed by McG and written by Brian Duffield. The film follows 12-year-old Cole Johnson (played by Judah Lewis), who has a crush on his babysitter Bee (played by Samara Weaving). After his parents go out for the weekend, Bee comes over to babysit Cole. However, when Cole stays up past bedtime, he discovers that Bee and her friends are part of a satanic cult and plan to sacrifice him to the devil. Cole must then fight for his life and try to survive the night.

The Perfection (2018)

The Perfection is a 2018 psychological horror film directed by Richard Shepard and written by Shepard, Nicole Snyder, and Eric C. Charmelo. The film stars Allison Williams and Logan Browning as two cellists, Charlotte and Lizzie, who meet in Shanghai and form an intense bond. However, as their relationship deepens, they uncover disturbing secrets about each other and their pasts, leading to a twisted and shocking conclusion.