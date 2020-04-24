Tom Hanks reaches out to the boy who was called 'coronavirus' in school

An eight-year-old boy, Corona De Vries, wrote to Tom Hanks when he heard the actor and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for coronavirus.

In the letter, the little boy told Hanks about how he was being bullied by his fellow classmates due to his name. He said he loves his name but he gets "very sad and angry" when people call him coronavirus.

Touched by the letter, Tom Hanks replied, "Dear Friend Corona. Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful! Thank you for being such a good friend - friends make friends feel good when they are down."

He also sent a Corona brand typewriter for the boy, which he had apparently used to pass time during his quarantined time.

"I thought this typewriter would suit you. I had taken it to the Gold Coast, and now, it is back - with you. Ask a grown up how it works. And use it to write me back," he said.

Also see: After wife Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks opens up about his coronavirus symptoms

At the end of the hand-written note delivered to the boy by media outlet Nine News, Hanks wrote "PS! You got a friend in ME!" - a reference to the theme song of Toy Story.

Tom Hanks and his wife fell sick in Queensland, where they had travelled for work -- Wilson gave a series of concerts and Hanks started filming an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. He and his wife have now returned to the US and have fully recovered.