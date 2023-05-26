Tina Turner death: Memoirs top bestseller lists following her death

Everyone is now keen on knowing her story after she’s no more. Iconic singer Tina Turner passed away yesterday. Post her death, within no time, her candid memoir titled I, Tina, has topped the bestseller list in the US. Tina Turner co-wrote the memoir with MTV’s Kurt Loder. Tina Turner died at the age of 83 after enjoying a super glamorous and successful life.

Back when it was released, the memoir was a bestselling book in 1986. It reached the top of the bestselling list soon after her death. The book has quite a history as it served as the basis for the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It. The memoir not only looks at how she rose to fame, hailing from a humble background but also lists her hit songs and her abusive relationship with Ike Turner.

Tina Turner: Fame amid personal struggles

Tina Turner picked herself up after breaking up with Ike in 1978. She turned herself around and returned to prominence in the music business as a solo artist. In 2020, at the age of 80, Turner returned to the page with another memoir in which she explores spirituality and her Buddhist practice and how they helped her overcome loss, negativity and domestic abuse. Titled Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good, the book has also become a No. 1 bestseller since Turner’s death.