Tiger Shroff to head another-action packed franchise 'Ganapath'; shares teaser

Tiger Shroff is all set to head another action franchise titled, 'Ganapath'.



Sharing the motion poster of the movie on his Instagram account, the actor wrote, ''This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath - get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment! #VikasBahl #VashuBhagnani''.



In the poster, Tiger can be seen standing in mid of the chaotic world with a fire raging around him, in the poster he can be listened saying, ''Jab apun darta hai na, tab apun bohot maarta hai''.



In the poster, we can also see part 1 mentioned on it that means, the movie is part of a franchise.

The upcoming movie is to be directed by Vikas Bahl and is backed by Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co.



In a statement, Tiger Shroff said, ''This film is different for me from the rest of the films I’ve done till date because of the character I play. After multiple conversations with Vikas and Jackky, the script and scale look promising. I am really looking forward to this one. This will be my first time working with Jackky and Vikas, and it will be hugely exciting to collaborate with them.''



On the work front, Tiger was last seen on 'Bhaghi 3' and meanwhile, Tiger will shoot for 'Heropanti 2' in December. He will also simultaneously shooting for 'Baaghi 4'.



The movie will go on floors in mid-2021 and release in 2022.