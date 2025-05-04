Actor Babil Khan has made a comeback on Instagram after a brief hiatus triggered by the video in which he appeared to criticise Bollywood's toxicity went viral. In the video, the Qala actor mentioned several fellow actors, including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which sparked heated discussions online.

Clarifying the misunderstanding

Taking to Instagram, Babil shared a statement released by his family to clear the air. In his caption, he wrote, “Thank you so much, This video was extremely misinterpreted, I was trying to show support to Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Gaurav Adarsh, Arjun Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Arijit Singh.”

He further added, “I genuinely don't have the energy to indulge more but I do this as responsibility for my peers that I truly admire.”

Babil Khan's post Photograph: (Instagram/babil.i.k)

Babil's family issues a statement

Babil also reshared Instagram Stories from Raghav Juyal and expressed his admiration by saying, “Raghav Juyal, bhai you are my icon, my idol and my elder brother that I never had.”

Babil Khan's post Photograph: (Instagram/babil.i.k)

His family’s official statement echoed his sentiments, explaining the context behind the viral clip: “In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry.”

