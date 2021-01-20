'This Is Us' creator reveals show is delayed due to COVID-19 crisis in LA

'This Is Us' creator Dan Fogelman has revealed there will be a delay in filming of the new season due to a coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, where the show is filmed.

According to US Weekly, fans of the series had to make do with a repeat episode, which will air on Tuesday 19 January, due to the unforeseen delay in production.

Fogelman tweeted on Tuesday: 'No new episode of #ThisIsUs tonight – Covid-related production delays in LA have forced us to delay a few weeks.





'But the next few are big ones, and we are close, so we hope you’ll hang in there with us. Sorry!'

The show will also air another repeat episode on Tuesday 26 January.

'This Is Us' is one of many shows which was forced to push their return to work back a week after a surge of cases in Los Angeles. On December 28, the L.A. County Department of Public Health released a statement which asked productions to consider closing.