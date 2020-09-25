‘This is Us’ actress Mandy Moore expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith

'This Is Us' star Mandy Moore is expecting her first child, a baby boy with her husband Taylor Goldsmith.



On Thursday, Mandy took her Instagram to announce the good news, ''Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 💙” she captioned a series photos with her husband holding her baby bump.

The baby will be her and husband Taylor's first child together. Mandy and Taylor, the lead singer of the folk-rock band 'Dawes', started dating in 2015, after she filed for divorce from first husband Ryan Adams. They had no children together.

In November 2018, Moore married the star in an intimate wedding ceremony. The 36-year-old actress, recently released her seventh studio album, 'Silver Landings'. Currently, Mandy is working on popular NBC series, 'This Is Us', season 5.