Things getting serious between Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet as they get-together with family

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are cosying up! The rumoured couple was spotted enjoying some time together with each other’s families. They were photographed together for the first time, mingling with each other’s relatives at a barbecue earlier this month.

Kylie Jenner’s sister Kendall Jenner and Timothee’s sibling, actress Pauline Chalamet, were all spotted together in photos. For the get-together, Kylie was dressed casual but chic in an all-black outfit of tights, leather jacket and riding boots. Kendall Jenner kept it casual in a black shirt with her hair pulled back.

Meanwhile, Pauline Chalamet paired a white T-shirt under a flannel shirt. She also kept her hair pulled back.

Timothee and Kylie have been spotted on several occasions together but sources close to them have downplayed their relationship, calling it “not serious”. The two have been reportedly spending “every day together.” In fact, paparazzi have spotted the two staying at Timothee’s mansion in California. They have been there “upwards of six days a week,” even sparking speculation that they have moved in together.

In April, Kylie and Timothee were both at Coachella but avoided being seen together.

Kylie Jenner has recently split with Travis Scott. Kylie and Travis share two kids, Stormi and Aire. As for Timothee, he hasn't been linked with anyone famous in a long time.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.