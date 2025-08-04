/The Kerala Story maker Sudipto Sen on Kerala CM’s remarks over his National Award win: ‘Don’t have time for criticism’ | Exclusive

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen was named as Best Director at the 71st National Film Awards announced on Friday. Sen’s controversial film The Kerala Story won two awards at the National Film Awards 2023 – Best Director and Best Cinematography. While Sen and the team have been celebrating the win, the announcement has been met with severe criticism by many, including Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayanwho has criticized the announcement, calling the honour 'an insult to the tradition of Indian cinema'. Sen, while speaking to WION post his win, has stated that he is too busy celebrating the win at the moment and thus, will reply to the CM later. He has also urged Vijayan to watch the film before criticizing.

In an exclusive conversation with WION, Sen responded to CM Vijayan’s scathing remark on the film and his win and said, “I am counting on my love, affection and adulation. The number is so huge, that I don't have time for criticism at this moment. Maybe after a few days, when the whole success will sink in, I will reply to everyone.”

The director also added, “The Chief Minister deserves my answer. But my only request is, when I answer, I would expect that he watches my film.” When asked what made him believe that the politician had not watched the film, Sen replied, “I have a feeling he did not see the film. And if he has seen the film, then definitely he would agree with me (and the film).”

The Kerala Story was released in September 2023 and starred Adah Sharma in the lead. The film was about a group of girls from Kerala who were radicalised by ISIS militants. Makers claimed that the film is inspired by true events, and that 32000 girls from Kerala have met this fate. This claim was challenged by the Kerala government in court, and the makers had to drop the number from the film. The Kerala Story was released to a good reception from the audiences, minting over₹300 crore at the box office.

The film has been accused of being a propaganda film by many. As the film won two National Awards, jury member Pradeep Nair objected publicly and raised serious objections. “We must rally against politics that turn art into a weapon to foster communalism,” he stated.

The Students Association of the Film and Television Institute of India also voiced their objection in a scathing statement issued on Sunday.

Making The Kerala Story was difficult

When asked what was more difficult, making The Kerala Story or dealing with criticism that came its way, Sen chose the former and said he was prepared for the criticism owing to the subject of the film.

“I knew that I would be facing difficult questions. Because when you have to speak an unpleasant truth, there will be a backlash. Otherwise, it would not be a problem to tell the truth. When a truth was being hidden and it was not being brought into the public light, and suddenly a filmmaker comes up with those stories which were always being kept hidden, it is bound to make people uncomfortable. I was prepared.”

“But making the film was much more difficult. We worked for almost 10 years in Kerala for the research part of it. We travelled each and every district of Kerala. I remember once we were staying at this place where we got to know that our hotel could be attacked. So, in the middle of the night, we ran away from that place. So, research and post-research making of the film is difficult,” recalled the director.

‘Watch the film’

Sen felt that with the honour, the film had finally got due credit. “It is a surreal feeling,” admitted the filmmaker.

He also said he welcomed criticism of the film from those who had watched it.

“I was very happy with the criticism from the people who watched the film. Unfortunately, many people who did not see the film, like many politicians from my state in Bengal, who did not see the film, but criticised it were a major problem.”

While Sen was happy with the honour, he felt his team also deserved honour for the film. “The team worked very hard to make this film. They deserved to win, too. I would have been very surprised if the film had won the Best Film Award. Adah Sharma was deserving of an acting award,” the director said.

The director promised he would reply to all the criticism, especially to the Kerala CM. “He is a senior. I would love to talk to him when he watches the film. I hope that happens.”