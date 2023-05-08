CM Mamata Banerjee bans Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story in West Bengal

The controversy around The Kerala Story refuses to die down. On Monday, the government of the Indian state of West Bengal banned the Sudipto Sen-directed film.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her decision today, saying that they have taken this decision to maintain the peace and avoid any incidents of hatred in the state.CM Banerjee said, ''This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence and to maintain peace in the state."

She added further, "What is ‘The Kashmir Files?' It is to humiliate one section. What is ‘The Kerala Story'? It is a distorted story.''She has also asked the state chief secretary to make sure that the film is pulled down from all the theatres where it is running in the state.

Ever since the first trailer for the film dropped, the movie has become a hot topic in the entire country. Helmed by Sudipto Sen, the film, which is touted to be inspired by true events, is set in Kerala and revolves around a group of college-going girls in Kerala who are converted to Islam and are sent to the extremist Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

The movie stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Pranay Pachuri, and Chandra Shekhar Dutta, among others, in pivotal roles. The movie has received severe backlash from a particular section of society, who have claimed that the film was only made to spread hatred. Many political leaders have bashed the subject of the movie, saying that it is only made to spread hatred.