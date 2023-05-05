The Kerala Story: AR Rahman shares video of a Hindu wedding inside mosque, tweet goes viral

As the film The Kerala Story continues to court controversy, award-winning music composer AR Rahman shared a video on Twitter which he said was the true Kerala story, one that was all about love and peace. The video dates to a wedding ceremony that took place in 2020, in which a Hindu wedding takes place inside a mosque in Kerala.

The original post had captioned the video, “Here is another #KeralaStory.” AR Rahman reshared the video and wrote, “Bravo, love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing.”

Bravo 🙌🏽 love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing ❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/X9xYVMxyiF — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) May 4, 2023 ×

In the video, a Hindu couple, Anju and Sharath, can be seen getting married according to the Hindu rituals. The wedding can be seen getting solemnised by a Hindu priest inside a mosque.

The controversial film The Kerala Story has been in the news ever since its trailer dropped. Kerala’s ruling Left Front government, along with the Opposition party, the Congress, has criticised the movie, in particular about its claims regarding "approximately 32,000 women" who have gone missing from the state, having been converted to Islam and later on sent to join the terror group, the Islamic State. The film's producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has claimed that the movie is based on a true story and has even gone on to claim that every scene in the movie is true.