'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo', 'Bosh' star George Gerdes dies at 72

Actor George Gerdes, known for the 2011 film 'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' and TV series 'Bosch' and 'Grey's Anatomy', passed away on New Year's Day. He was 72.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gerdes died at a hospital in Glendale, California, after suffering a brain aneurysm on December 31.

The actor played a detective in 'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo', opposite Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig, and had also worked with stars like Michael Keaton in 1987's 'The Squeeze', Viggo Mortensen in 2004's 'Hidalgo', and Jennifer Aniston in the 2005 film 'Rumor Has It'.

He was also regular face on television, with small roles in series such as L.A. Law, Seinfeld, NYPD Blue, The X-Files, Chicago Hope, Cold Case, ER, Lost, True Blood, and Dexter. Most recently, he appeared in Perry Mason and Grey's Anatomy and portrayed Ray Scales in three episodes of 'Bosch'.

'Bosch' lead star Titus Welliver, paid tribute to his late costar on Twitter. "An actors actor and deeply kind man," he wrote. "Rest easy brother, we are fewer…"





Fellow actor Michael McKean tweeted, "My dear old friend George Gerdes passed away last night. He was a wonderful songwriter, poet, and actor, much beloved by everyone who knew him. You would have liked him, too. RIP, GG, from the old red lobster."

Gerdes was born on February 28, 1948, in Queens, New York, and graduated from Carnie Mellon University in 1969. A few years later, he recorded two folk/pop albums for United Artists Records. On stage, he appeared in Sam Shepard's Off-Broadway play Fool for Love and Aaron Sorkin's A Few Good Men on Broadway.

Gerdes is survived by his sister, Julia Dubnoff, and nephews Zachary, Michael, and Will.