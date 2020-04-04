‘The Flash’ actor Logan Williams dies at 16

The CW’s 'The Flash', young star Logan Williams died at the age of 16. The actor was known for playing Barry Allen.

Although the reason behind the death of the actor is still not revealed, the whole family has been absolutely devastated by the teen’s death. The family has refrained from grieving together due to the pandemic that has caused mandatory physical distancing, according to a news agency.



“I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild,” Marlyse Williams told the publication.

Logan Williams' co-stars paid their condolence to the actor. Grant Gustin took to Instagram to post a picture and captioned it, “Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly."

“I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them.”



“Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.” he wrote.

Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams' death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan's family and friends in your grief. pic.twitter.com/lOlUyxJtIC — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) April 3, 2020

Meanwhile, actor John Wesley Shipp who played the father of 16-year-old in the early 1990s adaptation of 'The Flash' issued his condolences to the teen. He tweeted, “He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief.”



Williams was born in Vancouver, Canada, and he first auditioned at age 10. He went on to appear in several projects, such as 'Supernatural' and 'The Whispers'.