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The Early Spring: Jing Boran, Sun Qian's romance show makes strong Netflix debut, scores second spot globally

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 15:03 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 15:03 IST
The Early Spring: Jing Boran, Sun Qian's romance show makes strong Netflix debut, scores second spot globally

Jing Boran and Sun Qian in The Early Spring Photograph: (X)

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Jing Boran and Sun Qian’s The Early Spring has secured the second position on the streaming platform’s latest global ranking for non-English television shows. Read to know more. 

Chinese romance drama The Early Spring starring Jing Boran and Sun Qian has become a massive success ever since it premiered on August 26 on streaming platform Netflix. With the global success of this show due to the intense chemistry between the main leads, the series has scored second place for non-English television shows.

The global rise of The Early Spring

The performance of The Early Spring show on Netflix has surpassed globally, which made its debut at number 2 on the streaming platform's Global Non-English TV list, garnering 2.4 million views and 21.5 million hours viewed. Reportedly, the show has since ignited widespread conversation, breaking into the weekly top 10 ranking 22 markets, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Venezuela, Qatar and more. The series also tops Netflix's weekly TV charts in Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Vietnam.

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The Early Spring (TV Series 2026) - IMDb

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Director Chiang stated to Netflix, "Their contrast and chemistry feel completely natural. They are not a conventional idol-drama couple and have a distinctive presence and emotional rhythm of their own." Speaking about his vision, he said, “I wanted to create something different from a conventional romance drama, from its visual style and character dynamics to its portrayal of intimacy, and explore love from a more mature perspective. I never expected the series to resonate with so many viewers, so the response has been incredibly rewarding.”

Producer and screenwriter Gao explained that finding actors who both embodied the original characters and could convey their emotional depth was the team’s top priority. She praised Jing for capturing Luke’s polished, sophisticated charm, and Sun for bringing both youthful spirit and mature poise to Flora’s journey of growth.

All about The Early Spring

The Chinese television series The Early Spring, starring Jing Boran and Sun Qian, is adapted from the web novel Zao Chun Qing Lang by Gu Niang Bie Ku, directed by Jinag Ji Zheng and written by Gao Xiao Xian. It tells the story of a new employee navigating the competitive advertising industry alongside her demanding boss.

The supporting cast includes Liu Xiaobei, Qi Tianqing, Zhang Yezi, Ning Xin, Zhao Zhenyu, and Zhang You. The series also has a special appearance by Guo Xiaoting and a guest appearance by Li Chuan.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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