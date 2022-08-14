The Academy hails Aamir's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', calls it 'faithful Indian adaptation'

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' may not be doing well at the box office but the movie is garnering rave reviews from the western media.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' movie review



Academy has also shared some praising words for Aamir Khan's movie. Along with the note, the Academy Award also shared a video from both movies.

Opinion: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is not 'Forrest Gump' and Aamir Khan is not Tom Hanks: A disappointing remake

''Forrest Gump 🤝 Laal Singh Chaddha'' the tweet reads.

Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth’s sweeping story of a man who changes the world with kindness receives a faithful Indian adaptation in Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ feat. Aamir Khan in the role made famous by Tom Hanks. pic.twitter.com/QAcqT4yLkm — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 12, 2022 ×

''Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth’s sweeping story of a man who changes the world with kindness receive a faithful Indian adaptation in Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ feat. Aamir Khan in the role made famous by Tom Hanks.''

1994's ‘Forrest Gump’ was nominated for 13 Oscars including six wins for:



• Best Actor (Tom Hanks)

• Directing (Robert Zemeckis)

• Film Editing (Arthur Schmidt)

• Best Picture (Wendy Finerman, Steve Tisch and Steve Starkey, Producers)

• Adapted Screenplay (Eric Roth) — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 12, 2022 ×

Talking about the box office, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is not performing well on the silver screens and has failed to impress the audience.



Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ''#LaalSinghChaddha witnesses marginal growth on Day 3 - due to the weekend factor - but that's not enough... They should've scored in double digits to salvage the situation... 3-day total is way below the mark... Thu 11.70 cr, Fri 7.26 cr, Sat 9 cr. Total: ₹ 27.96 cr. #India biz.''