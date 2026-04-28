/Ted Lasso’ season 4 first trailer out, here's when Jason Sudeikis show will release

Coach is back! Ted Lasso is returning with season 4, after a three-year-long wait that led many fans to believe the show might never return. But it’s finally happening.

Months after the Jason Sudeikis-led show was renewed for Season 4, the makers have released the trailer along with the official release date, teasing how exciting the next chapter will be.

Ted Lasso season 4 trailer released: Here's when it will release

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On Tuesday (April 28), Apple TV released the first teaser for Season 4, revealing that the show will debut on Aug 5.

The teaser marks the return of Sudeikis as a Kansas football coach, who has now been relocated to UK and this time he will be coaching a second division women’s football team.

The trailer shows the coach back into the Richmond pitch and this time he's teaching a bunch of girls. He's seen alongside newcomer Tanya Reynolds and Brendan Hunt’s Coach Beard.

The clip also gives a lot of hints about how season 4 will be like shows Lasso’s wife Michelle, and son Henry in the stands, exes Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) reuniting and much more.

Watch the teaser:

When and where Ted Lasso is releasing?

Season 4 of the much-loved series will debut Aug. 5 with episodes dropping weekly with the finale on Oct. 7. Ted Lasso will release on Apple TV

Ted Lasso cast

Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift are returning with the new cast members Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

What's Ted Lasso season 4 about?