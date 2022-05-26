Teary-eyed Ellen DeGeneres ends finale episode of her talk show on an emotional note

Comedian and popular talk show host Ellen DeGeneres got really emotional while shooting for the finale episode of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, which will air on May 26. Teary-eyed Ellen bid adieu to her guests and viewers and thanked everyone for giving her utmost love.

The 64-year-old host seemed visibly overwhelmed as she stepped towards the audience and her wife Portia de Rossi and brother Vance DeGeneres in one of the segments of the show. She couldn’t hold her tears as she shot for the talk show for the last time.

Billie Eilish, Jennifer Aniston and P!nk will be joining Ellen for the last episode of season 19. Interestingly, Jennifer was among the first guests of the talk show back in 2003 and she has appeared on the show 20 times.

According to some sources quoted by The Sun newspaper, the comedian is planning to take “a pause” after ending her 19 season-long show and will take a long vacation with her wife Portia de Rossi.

Ellen is planning to fly to Rwanda with the love of her life. The comedian has opened an education campus in Rwanda to help save wild mountain gorillas.

The source told the publication, “Right after the show finale airs she, Portia and her closest friends, including her brother, Vance DeGeneres and his wife, are heading to Rwanda for the opening of her gorilla campus."

The host is passionate about her gorilla conservation project and she has started The Ellen Fund with its foremost stated mission being "to secure a future for wild mountain gorillas."