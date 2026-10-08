/Tanushree Dutta responds to Nana Patekar’s death: 'I will give my reaction once I figure out..'

Nana Patekar died on Thursday (Oct 8) after suffering a heart attack. One of the biggest controversies of the actor's life was when actress Tanushree Dutta publicly accused him of sexual harassment while filming a song for the 2008 movie Horn Ok Pleasss. Hours after the veteran actor's sudden death, Tanushree reacted to the news.

Dutta had accused Patekar of misbehaving with her on the sets of the film, alleging that he behaved inappropriately and insisted on an intimate dance step despite her objections.

Tanushree Dutta reacts to Nana Patekar's death; here is what she has said.

Tanushree has continued to speak out against Nana despite the fact that the court case was closed after investigators found no evidence against the actor.

Hours after his death, the actress shared a video on her Instagram Story from an airport, saying that she is travelling for work and her focus is entirely on her work. In the video, Tanushree appeared to be at the airport lounge and said she did not wish to comment extensively on the matter at the moment.

“Maine suna hai (I have heard the news.) I just… today is my work day. I am going to Lucknow for an event and I want to focus on that,” she said.

“What an odd day for all this to happen because I am doing a very big event in Lucknow and it was pretty important to me. I had my entire day planned out to do these lives and post content. And now I am worried that in the evening, all the media is going to be interested in this,” she said.

The actress did not elaborate further, but her brief reaction has since gone viral on social media, with netizens slamming her.

‘’#TanushreeDutta says she's heard about #NanaPatekar's demise and is worried that her event might get affect by this. "Evil Dead,'' she said.

Another user wrote,''#TanushreeDutta is filthing poison on Nana sir even today what type of human being she is ‘’

