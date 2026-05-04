/Tamil Nadu Assembly election results: Trisha visits Vijay's residence as TVK dominates trends | Watch

Vijay has stunned everyone with his dramatic debut in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. But now the attention has shifted to actress Trisha Krishnan as she was spotted at the residence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader.

Trisha turned 43-years-old on May 4, and she began her day with a spiritual visit to Tirupati. Later, the actress was seen visiting Vijay at his Chennai house, coinciding with his party’s strong performance during the counting of votes. As per trends, TVK is taking the lead in over 100 constituencies in the 234-member Assembly.

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Trisha at Vijay’s residence

In the viral videos, the actress can be seen arriving at Vijay’s home in Chennai shortly after returning from Tirupati. The clip, shared by ANI, said, "Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan arrives at the residence of TVK chief Vijay, in Chennai. TVK is currently leading in 106 of the total 234 seats in the state."

Netizens have started linking the visit on her 43rd birthday to her rumoured relationship with Vijay. As per reports, she stepped out of a white car and briefly acknowledged the cameras before entering the residence.

Tirupati visit on birthday

Earlier in the day, she was spotted seeking blessings at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati. The viral clips showed her dressed in a simple floral outfit, and the actress also shared glimpses of her journey to the shrine on Instagram the previous night.

Rumours around Trisha and Vijay

In the past months, rumours around Vijay and Trisha have intensified. The internet believes that the two, who have worked together in films like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and Leo, are in a relationship.

Their public appearance at a recent wedding reception also drew a lot of attention on social media. As per reports, earlier this year, Vijay's wife Sangeetha Sornalingam filed for a divorce, alleging his involvement in an extramarital relationship with an actress.