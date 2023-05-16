Swiss Beauty ropes in Taapsee Pannu as brand ambassador

Swiss Beauty, a leading makeup brand, has roped in Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu as its brand ambassador. With Taapsee's influence and the brand's commitment to high-performing makeup, they aim to redefine standards and help people make better makeup choices. This collaboration deepens the audience connection, as both Taapsee and Swiss Beauty have risen from the ground up. Together, they inspire people to embrace their unique beauty, marking a transformative chapter that celebrates authenticity and helps them make informed decisions for their makeup.

Taapsee Pannu, celebrated for her exceptional talent and authentic personality, has become an inspiration to millions of people across the country. Her natural beauty and genuine portrayal of real-life experiences perfectly align with Swiss Beauty's core values. Through this collaboration, Swiss Beauty aims to make its makeup accessible to as many people as possible as Taapsee has a huge set of audience that matches the brand’s consumer group.

With a massive fan following in India, Taapsee Pannu's association with Swiss Beauty is expected to strengthen the brand's dominance and open new avenues.

Amit & Mohit Goyal, Directors of Swiss Beauty, expressed their enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Taapsee's independent personality perfectly aligns with Swiss Beauty's inclusive makeup line, which aims to be every makeup lover's go-to brand with long-lasting and comfortable products. As we celebrate a decade in the industry, we are confident that her association with the brand will uplift our brand and widen the consumer base .”

Taapsee Pannu shared her excitement about the collaboration, saying, "Brands that matter are brands that have a story to tell. Swiss Beauty is all of it & more: grew from the ground up with a super strong aim of making makeup dependable, comfortable yet high-performing. I've always been drawn to products that do more than they cost, and Swiss Beauty truly embodies this principle. Their makeup range offers a diverse set of choices & voices that speak to the youth & almost everyone! Feels good to be attached to the brand and look forward to working together to set new beauty standards that resonate with the modern outlook.

Incepted in 2013, Swiss Beauty is India’s fastest-growing beauty and cosmetics brand that aims to be every makeup lover’s BFF.

