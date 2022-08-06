Sushmita Sen's Sardinia pictures will make you crave for a holiday - see pics

Sushmita Sen had the best time of her life in Sardinia, Italy and her pictures are proof. An ardent social media user, Sen has been continuesly teasing fans with some breathtaking pictures and videos from their vacation, which will definitely make you drool.



Former Miss Universe first shared some stunning pictures from the sunny day in which she can seen resting in the luxurious yacht. In the pictures shared on her Instagram handle, the 46-year-old is looking absolutely gorgeous in a cheetah print kaftan and in cool sunglasses.



''The woman’s got an attitude!!! Yeahhhh, a really good one!!!😉😄💋❤️#strikeapose #clickclick 😎 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly 💃🏻🎶😁,'' she wrote.

Sen also shared a video of herself where she can be seen taking a dip in the deep blue Mediterranean Sea. In the video, Sushmita is wearing a black top with a white short skirt as she takes a dip in the sea.



Sharing the video, she wrote, ''Align, pause, breathe…let go!!!❤️💃🏻 A lesson in surrender, as I experience the cushioned embrace of the Mediterranean Sea!! 😁🤗💋Beautifully captured @itsalways_ 👏🤗Where life has depth…I am all in!!💃🏻😍 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga ❤️😊🎶.''

The video has garnered a lot of attention and especially Sushmita's swimming skills made people comment. But among many, the one comment that attracted many eyeballs was from her beau Lalit Modi, the former chairperson of IPL.



Reacting to the video, Modi wrote, ''looking hot in sardinia.''



Modi was also holidaying with his lady love in beautiful location.

Modi and Sushmita become the talk of the entire country as the formar IPL chairperson made their relationship official. The news shocked many and indeed gave a job to all the trolls who were quick to target the couple. But both Sushmita and Modi have smartly clapped back at the trolls who were trying to pull them down with their harsh and negative comments.



Reacting to them, Sushmita shared a long note and wrote, '' it's heartbreaking to see just how miserable and unhappy the world around us is becoming.''