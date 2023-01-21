Sushmita Sen gifts herself a luxury car worth Rs 19.2 million

Bollywood actress and Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen gifted herself a luxury car worth a whopping Rs 19.2 million. On her official Instagram handle, she shared a picture of her brand new black Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe.

Dressed in a black ensemble, she is seen standing next to her four wheel in the now-viral post.

In the caption, the actress wrote, "Beauty & the Beast #yourstruly #officialpicture love love love!!!"

She also shared a video and wrote, "And the Woman who LOVES to drive... gifts herself this powerful beauty. Thank you @pardesiinderjit@mercedesbenzind @autohangar@theretreatmumbai for making this such a memorable moment!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga." Check out the posts below.

On the professional front, Sushmita will next be seen in 'Taali'. The 47-year-old actress will be seen playing the role of a transgender activist, Gauri Sawant.

She is currently also filming for the third season of 'Aarya' with Sikander Kher. The first two parts of the series were a big success. She delivered an exceptional performance in the web series and carved her space in the OTT space.

