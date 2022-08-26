Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' lands into another legal controversy; new case filed under the Copyright Act

It seems that controversies and problems surrounding Suriya's film 'Jai Bhim' are not going away anytime soon. As per the latest reports, a new case has been filed against the director and producers of the critically acclaimed film ‘Jai Bhim’. And, this time the complaint has been filed under the Copyright Act in Chennai.

According to reports, the FIR has been filed against director TJ Gnanavel and the producers of 'Jai Bhim' on August 25 with the Chennai police. In the FIR, the complainant alleged that the makers of the film used his story but didn't pay him for any royalty which was promised earlier.

The case has been filed under the Copyright Act Section 63 (a) against director TJ Gnanavel and Suriya's production house.

According to Kilanjiyappan, he was promised a sum of Rs 50 lakh as royalty which was not paid to him. In his complaint, he also stated that the entire movie shows the incident only in a bad light and said that the film exploited the victims.

Suriya and his team are yet to comment on the new case.

Earlier this month, all cases pending against 'Jai Bhim' were quashed by the Madras High Court. In the old cases, the film's makers were accused of hurting the sentiments of the Vanniyar community by portraying it in a bad light.

‘Jai Bhim’ tries to bring people's focus to police brutality against marginalized communities and also highlights the discrimination tribal community face in the country. The film is loosely based on the works of lawyer and justice Krishnawami Chandru.