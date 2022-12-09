Surbhi Gupta, who appeared in Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking,' was laid off by Meta, read her story here

Surbhi Gupta, an engineer from India who recently appeared on Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking,' was among the thousands of employees who lost their jobs during Facebook's parent company Meta's mass layoffs.



Gupta was living a happy life in the USA until the morning she received a mail from her company Meta. Surbhi, who become a known face from the Netflix show, during her interview with BBC revealed that she was performing well at the work and was not expecting that this would happen to her as well.



Sharing her distressing feelings with BBC, Surbhi said she felt like a breakup when she got the mail from the company. However, she was not fired from the company on an immediate basis. She's still working and is serving a notice period that will end sometime in January.

"At 6 am, I got the email. I couldn't access my computer or the office gym. It felt like a breakup," Surbhi said.



"It felt like the Titanic was sinking because I was losing access to things one by one—workplace, then email, then laptop."



She's an H1-B visa holder, so the company informed her earlier. As per the rules, the person would only be allowed to live in the United States for 60 days after he/she leaves their job.



"My ability to work and stay in the US depends on my H1-B visa," she said.

Due to mass layoffs and the holiday season, it's tough to find a job in the USA currently. ''My ability to work and stay in the US depends on my H1-B visa. I moved to the US in 2009 and I have worked very hard to build my career on my own strength and intellect. I have worked in prominent companies like Tesla, Intuit, etc., built great products, got top ratings, paid taxes, and contributed to the US economy for more than 15 years, but I feel that I am in the same place as far as permanent residency goes because of the limitations of the H1-B,'' Surbhi shared.