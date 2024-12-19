New Delhi, India

It's time for a new Superman! After a much wait, the highly anticipated teaser trailer for Superman is finally here and it's all things exciting. Directed by James Gunn, the movie features David Corenswet as Clark Kent, aka Superman.

The two-minute teaser takes us into the colourful world of Superman where he has to fight many battles.

Superman teaser trailer:

The teaser trailer released on Thursday (Dec 19) stars David Corenswet as Man of Steel falling from the sky into the snow with blood wounds on his mouth. Further, we see Superman's alter ego, Clark Kent, who is a reporter for the newspaper The Daily Planet.

Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), Kent's colleague, also makes an appearance. We also see a brief romance scene between Lois and Kent. Superman's arch nemesis, Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) makes a villainous appearance with a gun.

However, the highlight of the trailer was Superman's dog Krypto. The only dialogue he says in the trailer is, "Krypto, take me home."

While Supes and his bond with his canine companion may warm your heart. But, that's not all. During the teaser premiere event in Los Angeles on Monday, Gunn told reporters, via EW, "He's not nearly the best dog as he seems. There's a lot more to Krypto than what you see in this trailer." Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner (Green Lantern) also appears in the teaser.

Earlier this week, Gunn shared the first poster of the upcoming movie featuring David as the Man of Steel.

Written and directed by Gunn, the movie boasts an impressive cast of actors: Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner the Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and more.

Superman will be released in theatres on July 11, 2025.