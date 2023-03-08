'Stretching begins' writes Sushmita Sen as she shares a Happy Holi post after heart attack recovery

Indian actress Sushmita Sen resumed her fitness regime after suffering a heart attack recently. Sharing a picture of her workout, Sushmita revealed that she has been “cleared” by her cardiologist to work out. She stunned fans with her dedication towards fitness and she shared a post captioned, “Wheel of life…cleared by my cardiologist…stretching begins!!! What a feeling!!! This is my “Happy Holi” …how was yours?”

Sushmita kickstarted Holi 2023 celebrations with a fitness post and netizens couldn’t believe how committed the actress is towards a healthy life. One user wrote, “Genuinely glad to see you sharing this and previous posts. I cannot even begin to imagine how scary it all must have been for you.” Another fan wrote, “Ma'am you are an inspiration.”

Sushmita had recently posted a long-form video in which she thanked her family and friends for unconditional support as she overcame a heart attack. She said, “I survived a very big heart attack. It was very big. 95 percent blockage in the main artery. It was a phase and it passed. It doesn’t put fear in my heart.”

“I am very lucky to be on the other side. It doesn’t put fear in me, instead I now have a feeling of promise to look forward to something,” and added, “My home looks like a Garden of Eden.”

Sushmita was last seen in Aarya show. It streams currently on Disney Plus Hotstar. A third season of the hit show will start streaming soon.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.