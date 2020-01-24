'Street Dancer 3D' review: The story acts as a prop in this very elaborate dance show

For the characters of Remo D'Souza's latest film 'Street Dancer 3D', the world is a stage. Divided into two groups representing the two warring nations- India and Pakistan- the two groups are at loggerheads and keep clashing on streets (of London), dance floors, restaurants and have dance-offs. A motley group of youngsters, they seem to all come from affluent families where nobody has to bother about jobs and earning a livelihood and pursue a passion of dancing and indulge in dance-offs to put down each other.

A part of D'Souza's ABCD franchise, 'Street Dancer 3D' too has a dance competition at its backdrop. Sehej( Varun Dhawan) wants to win the biggest dance battle- Ground Zero- for his elder brother who at one point of time was close to winning the coveted trophy but suffered an accident that left him with a limp. Now, Sehej and his group called the 'Street Dancer' want to win the prize for the big brother. They need practice and are aware that the rival gang - The Rule Breakers- a group of Pakistani youngsters led by Inayat (Shraddha Kapoor) are better than them.

The two gangs often clash in a restaurant that's managed by Anna (Prabhudeva) who himself feels that if the two groups work together, they can win the competition. Inayat's purpose of winning the competition is different from Sehej's though. She wants to use the prize money to help illegal immigrants of Indian and Pakistan go back home. Would she be able to convince Sehej to join her group for a greater good and be able to win the competition forms the rest of the story.

Now, on paper, the story seems to be well-intended- a tale of a group of talented dancers wanting to bring positive change to society through dance. Sure, why not! But when it comes to implementation, D'Souza films take a very different route where the main plot seems like a prop of a very elaborate, long dance program.

A film that's called 'Sreet Dancer' is bound to be about dance, no doubt. You know what you are getting into when you start watching the film. Like his previous films, D'Souza uses a lot of reality TV dancers as characters in the film- giving the choreographed sequences an authentic feel but after a point, the thrill of seeing of these dancers do multiple backflips, and some unimaginable limb movements- wears off making the dance routines appear repetitive.

Released on the Republic Day weekend- it also tries to pelt out patriotism through dance- pitting India and Pakistan against each other, using the Indian tricolour in the final dance-off and making everyone dance to desi tunes.

Acting and logic are not the high points of this film. A film on ultimate dance competition- the rules are fluid where anyone can join any group at any point in time. The competition runs on emotions and not logic.

Among the actors, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurrana who show some spark in a story that doesn't give anyone any scope for acting. But these two actors still manage to make their presence felt-which is commendable. Khurana, who is now almost the go-to person for all supporting characters in Hindi films- brings the right amount of vulnerability to his character. Fatehi plays Varun Dhawan's girlfriend and adds the much-needed oomph to the film and the dance sequences. An exceptionally good dancer, Fatehi gets a few lines and manages to impress in those scenes.

Varun Dhawan tries earnestly to perform in the film that resorts to dance sequences for everything but we've seen better films of the actor. He may be a good dancer but that alone cannot salvage this film. Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudeva deliver what they have already done in previous films.

Should you be watching this film? Only if you need to learn a few complicated dance steps.