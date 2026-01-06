/'Not ready to let go' : Stranger Things cast gets emotional in new final-season documentary; watch teaser

It has been a few days since fans across the world bid an emotional farewell to Stranger Things. Now, Netflix is giving fans a chance to relive the eventful final season, with a new documentary that goes behind the scenes of Season 5 production. The teaser of the documentary, which is set for January 12 release, shows the cast huddled to read the final season and getting emotional, with Millie Bobby Brown admitting, 'I'm not ready to let go'. Netflix has announced and released a teaser for One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5.

One Last Adventure teaser out

The documentary gives fans an insight into the years of work that went into the beloved show's final season. One Last Adventure will be released On Netflix on January 12 and on Monday, the OTT platform shared a glimpse of what one can expect from the teaser.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The teaser shows several stars getting emotional, including Millie and Noah Schnapp. Millie - who played Eleven throughout the entire run - admits in a voiceover: 'I'm not ready to let go.'

Speaking about the documentary, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer said, “Growing up in Durham, North Carolina, we dreamed of becoming filmmakers - but Hollywood felt impossibly far away. Everything changed when we watched the behind-the-scenes documentaries for The Lord of the Rings - on-the-ground films that showed the real nuts and bolts of how a massive production actually gets made.

'We saw how stressed Peter Jackson was and thought: yep, that’s the dream. With the decline of physical media, that kind of behind-the-scenes storytelling has largely disappeared. We wanted to bring it back. One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5 - beautifully captured and directed by Martina Radwan - is our attempt to do just that. If you love Stranger Things, or if you’re simply curious how a major Hollywood production comes to life, this one’s for you.”

The documentary also features director Martina Radwan who said she is grateful to the Duffer Brothers for giving her the opportunity to work with them. “Spending a full year on set with them was a true privilege - and an absolute thrill.Being able to get close and watching them bring this beloved show to life in real time, was pure joy,” she added.

The finale episode of Stranger Things

The show’s finale episode - Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up - dropped on December 31 in the US and January 1 in other countries. to

It was a bittersweet ending for many as they witnessed Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) ,and the rest of the gang try to take down Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and the Mind Flayer, as well as try and close the gap between the real world and the Upside Down.

El kills the evil characters, and they successfully manage to close the gap.

Not all were happy

While most felt the episode was a fitting conclusion to the story, there were some who were unimpressed with the ending. One wrote, “Stranger Things season 5 has to be the worst season of woke utter tripe ever.. 3 years to produce that sh**e.”

“Ppl who r too woke watched Stranger Things like ok it's ok now go get a job,” wrote another.

“Girl, the way nothing makes sense at all is truly keeping me sane and woke like this isn't my Stranger Things idk what imposter show they have on Netflix rn but good lord.”

There were many who felt emotional with the show’s ending.

“Think it’s going to take a lot to top #StrangerThings as a piece of television and storytelling. Just amazing,” wrote a fan. “A series is truly defined by its ending... And Stranger Things Season 5 REALLY DELIVERS!” said another.