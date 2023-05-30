Straight out of a GoT episode, Kunal Kemmu's AI-generated portraits look fun

Be it reimagining Hollywood stars in India or Indian movie stars in never-seen-before settings, Artificial Intelligence is enjoying its time. In addition to this list is Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu, who dropped his AI-generated portraits and asked fans to pick the ones they like the best. Impressed with the technology and how it has envisioned him, Kunal wrote, “Thank you for these @withgokul Love these creations and feel inspired to make them a fictional reality on screen someday.”

Liked by millions in an instant of them being published on social media, AI Portraits have taken the internet by storm. The technology allows anyone to imagine a fictional world where you can be anything, anyone.

Kunal looked like he was straight out of a period drama. The first picture looked like he could play the Indian version of Khal Drogo, a role that was made famous by Jason Momoa in HBO’s Game of Thrones show. The show was extremely popular and invited huge ratings for the channel. Some netizens also thought Kunal looked like a character from a Marvel film. One user said that his second portrait looked like Robert Downey Jr from Marvel’s Iron Man film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal Kemmu will be next seen in Raj & DK’s web show titled Gulkanda Tales. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the show also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Patralekha in key roles. In addition to this, he’s also trying his hands at the direction with Excel Entertainment’s upcoming comedy-drama film Madgaon Express.

Kunal is best known for his comedy roles in films. His work in Go Goa Gone, Golmaal is a favourite among his fans. He’s also done serious films like Traffic Signal, Kalyug, and others.

