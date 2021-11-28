Stephen Sondheim (1930-2021): Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, others pay tribute to the legend

Legendary Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim passed away at the age of 91.



Sondheim, renowned composer of 'Into the Woods,' 'Sweeney Todd,' 'Gypsy,' 'Sunday in the Park with George' and other essential works of musical theatre, died at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut.



Following the news of his death, his fans, many Broadway stars and celebs flooded social media with heartfelt tributes for the late legend.

Barbra Streisand, Hugh Jackman, Idina Menzel, Jake Gyllenhaal and others were among the celebrities who took to their social media accounts to pay their respects to the legendary Broadway composer.

''Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form,” Hugh Jackman wrote. “Stephen Sondheim was one of those. As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more. Sending my love to his nearest and dearest.”

Actor Anna Kendrick tweeted, “I was just talking to someone a few nights ago about how much fun (and f–king difficult) it is to sing Stephen Sondheim. Performing his work has been among the greatest privileges of my career. A devastating loss.”

Barbra Streisand tweeted, ''Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91 years old so he had the time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics. May he rest In peace.''

Gyllenhaal shared a never-before-seen photo of the late star and wrote, ''I am grateful to have shared time with the master and maestro of American musical theater, and to have played his George,' he captioned the photo on Instagram. He continued: ''We have lost a giant. We will miss you. Rest In Peace.''

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis tweeted: ''RIP legend, icon, greatest composer Mr. Stephen Sondheim! The angels must be singing sir.....Godspeed! Thank you for leaving an incredible legacy Red heartRed heart.''

Several of Sondheim`s hit musicals were turned into movies, including the 2014 film 'Into the Woods,' starring Meryl Streep, and the 2007 'Sweeney Todd' with Johnny Depp. A new film version of 'West Side Story,' directed by Stephen Spielberg from a screenplay by Tony Kushner, opens next month.