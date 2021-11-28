Kanye West refers to Kim Kardashian as 'my wife' in Thanksgiving message

Ye, better known as Kanye West, is leaving no stone unturned to get Kim Kardashian West back.

Kim's maybe openly dating Saturday Night Live (SNL) star Pete Davidson--the two were recently photographed holding hands on a dinner date, with Davidson flaunting hickeys during one of their outings--but that has not deterred Kanye West from trying.



On Thursday, the Grammy-winning rapper dropped a five-minute video he titled as "Thanksgiving Prayer 🕊." The video sees a choir in black hoodies singing in a poorly lit warehouse and there are socially distanced guests sitting in chairs.



Kanye cannot be seen in the video but one can hear his voice as he touches upon a variety of topics. He owns up to the mistakes he says he's made in the past: that range from embarrassing Kim and his family by running for President to his out-of-control drinking that led to multiple 'manic episodes'.

But, the central theme of Kanye's prayer was to win Kim, and the rest of his family, back.



"All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused. I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me," he said.



Kanye admitted that he would drink "to take the stress away and knock the edge off," but it did more harm than good.



"Drinking affected my health and the health of people around me because I already had a hair trigger temper and this just heightened it. I went into a manic episode in 2016 and I was placed under heavy medication. Since then, I went on and off the medication, which left me susceptible to other episodes, which my wife and family and fans have had to endure," he explained.

As for embarrassing his family, Ye said, "Good Lord my wife did not like me wearing the red hat. Being a good wife she just wanted to protect me and our family."



"I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood's political stance, and that was hard for our marriage. Then, I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one, and thank God only, press conference," he said.



Kanye West concluded his Thanksgiving prayer with this note: "This Thanksgiving, I'm thankful for the family that my wife has given me. I'm thankful for the life that God has given me. And I'm thankful for your time, attention and patience. In Jesus name, amen."

For the uninitiated, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children together--North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February of this year after seven years of togetherness.



Kanye West's prayer was posted just after he recently prayed in a similar fashion at the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event in Skid Row.



