ugc_banner

SS Rajamouli says, 'RRR is not a Bollywood film, its Telugu', Netizens react

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Pragati AwasthiUpdated: Jan 15, 2023, 11:59 PM IST

Photograph:(Instagram)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The viral clip was shot at the Directors Guild of America, where the film was screened recently.
 

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, 'RRR,' made every Indian proud when the picture won big at the Golden Globe for its song 'Naatu Naatu.' After its big win, the filmmakers are currently eyeing an Oscar nomination and are busy promoting the film in Los Angeles.

Amid all the promotions, a clip of Rajamouli has become the talk of the internet. The viral clip was shot at the Directors Guild of America, where the film was screened recently.

Before the screening, the director interacted with the media and while talking about his film, Rajamouli said, "RRR is not a Bollywood film; it is a Telugu film from the south of India, where I come from."

×

He further added, "At the end of the film, if you say I didn’t feel it for three hours, then I know I am a successful filmmaker."

His comment was quick to become the talk of the internet and garnered mixed reactions from Twitterati.

One user commented: "RRR is nominated from India." 

×

Another user wrote: ''Why are you expecting all the movies from India to be portrayed as Bollywood?”

×
×

 

×
×

 

×

For the uninitiated, the film starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan has been shortlisted by the Academy Awards for its catchy song 'Naatu Naatu.'

After his magnum opus 'RRR' made history at the Golden Globes award, Rajamouli got a chance to meet ace director Steven Spielberg. The crossed paths at a party hosted by Universal Pictures. Sharing a photo of him with the director, SS Rajamouli wrote in the caption, "I just met a god."

×

Not only in India, but the film has received immense love from the international audience as well. The action film told the story of two tribal revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem (NT Rama Rao Jr.) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan). The film became the talk of the west after it was available to watch on Netflix. Many Hollywood filmmakers have praised the film for its gripping plot, awe-inspiring CGI action, and grand action sequences.

 

RELATED

Folk singer Nira Chhantyal among 68 passengers killed in tragic Nepal plane crash

Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson test COVID-19 positive ahead of Critics' Choice Awards

'Uncoupled': Neil Patrick Harris starrer cancelled at Netflix after Season 1