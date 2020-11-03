SS Rajamouli directorial 'RRR' lands in political trouble over teaser featuring Bheem's character as Muslim

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film ‘RRR’ has courted fresh controversy as makers released the teaser featuring lead character of Komaram Bheem. Tarak’s Komaram Bheem is seen wearing a traditional Muslim outfit complete with a skullcap.

Komaram Bheem is played by actor Jr. NTR.

The teaser reveals Tarak’s look as Komaram Bheem. At the end of the teaser, we see Tarak applying surma, wearing an amulet, and donning a Muslim skull cap. And that did not sit well with right-wing groups.

When Rajamouli announced the project, he had announced that though the film is based on two iconic tribal leaders, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, the film is not a biopic. “My film will not dwell on the stories of their rebellion that we already know. But, it will focus on what would have happened if they had met during their self-imposed exile and became friends,” Rajamouli had said earlier.

Ever since the trailer has released, many right-wing groups and a national party MP has threatened physical violence against the film and director SS Rajamouli. The film is accused of “distorting facts”.

Watch the teaser here:

A national party MP has threatened SS Rajamouli and said, “For sensation, if Rajamouli puts a cap on the head of Komaram Bheem, will we keep quiet? Never.” He added, “If you are going to make a film by undermining Komaram Bheem, by undermining the rights of Adivasis and by undermining the sentiments of Adivasis, we will hit you with sticks. If you release the film in theatres, we will set fire to every theatre showing your movie.”