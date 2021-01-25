South Korean actress Song Yoo-jung dies aged 26 

Popular South-Korean model-actress Song Yoo-jung is dead. She was 26-years-old and the cause of her death is not known yet.



Sublime Artist Agency which represented the actress issued a statement confirming the news. “Song Yu-jung passed away on Jan 23.” The agency, however, did not specify the cause of his death.



Song made her TV drama debut in the 2014 seies 'Golden Rainbow'. She had since then been part of two other series- 'Make Your Wish' (2014) and 'School 2017' (2017).



The former model had also appeared in iKON's 'Goodbye Road' music video.

Song signed with the Sublime Artist Agency in 2019, which also manages 'Parasite' actor Song Kang-ho and singer Jung Ji-hoon (aka Rain).



In 2020, she appeared in two music videos- Standing Egg’s 'Friend to Lover' and NIve’s 'How Do I'.