/Toxic box office day 3: Yash's film holds strong despite second-day dip, eyes bigger weekend

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups had a roaring start at the box office, but the numbers have slowed down as the film moves through its first weekend. After a blockbuster opening day, the Geetu Mohandas directorial witnessed another dip in collections on day 3, leaving the weekend crucial for the film’s box-office journey.

Toxic box office report day 3

After opening with an impressive Rs 101.10 crore net in India, Toxic witnessed a significant decline on its second day, collecting Rs 37.65 crore. The film recorded another drop on Friday, its third day, with estimated India net earnings of Rs 26.60 crore. The day 3 figure represents a decline of around 29.3% from day 2, as per the Sacnilk report.

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With the latest figures, Toxic has accumulated approximately Rs 165.35 crore net in India. Its India gross collection stands at around ₹197.70 crore, putting it close to the Rs 200 crore domestic gross milestone after just three days.

On day 3, the Hindi version led the film's language-wise collections with an estimated Rs 19.15 crore. The Kannada version contributed around Rs 5 crore, while the Telugu version earned Rs 1.50 crore. The Tamil and Malayalam versions added approximately Rs 75 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, respectively.

Kichcha Sudeep comes out in support of Yash's Toxic

With divided opinions online ever since Yash's Toxic was released in cinemas on August 26, it has found strong support in fellow Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep. The actor has come out in defence of Yash’s unconventional choice, praising him for moving away from the predictable formula of a commercial sequel and taking a creative risk with the Geetu Mohandas directorial.

Taking to his X account, he wrote, "Just want to say this, @TheNameIsYash, you’ve genuinely tried something out of the box rather than taking the predictable route of making another regular, expected, formulaic follow-up to your previous commercial blockbuster.