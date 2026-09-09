/Shiva Rajkumar addresses 'Hindi national language' comment amid backlash: 'I got confused...'

Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar has recently addressed the controversy surrounding his remarks about Hindi after he faced criticism on social media. Rajkumar clarified that he had used the wrong terminology and apologised for the mix-up. He opened up about the matter during a media interaction for his upcoming film Original Monster.

Shiva Rajkumar on Hindi controversy

Speaking about the controversy, Rajkumar said, "I called Hindi the national language. It is one of the languages. Our language [Kannada] is important for us, always. I don’t know, I got confused with one of the Indian languages. I apologise, I did not know. Their language is Hindi, our language is Kannada, their language is important to them. Similarly, our language is important to us."

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Why is Shiva Rajkumar facing backlash?

The controversy began at the title launch of Original Monster, when Shiva Rajkumar was asked about delivering Hindi dialogues in the multilingual project. The actor, who is making his Hindi debut with the film said, "Why? Hindi is my second language. I can speak Hindi. What did you think? It is an easy language, the national language. How would we not know it? We know it."

The comment circulated on social media and led to criticism from several netizens.

Also Read: Shiva Rajkumar speaks up in defence of Kamal Haasan amid Kannada language row

About Original Monster

With the film, the actor is gearing up to expand his presence beyond Kannada. Directed by R Chandru, Original Monster is being made in Kannada and Hindi and marks the actor's Hindi debut.

The action drama is set between the 1990s and 2000s and explores power, violence, and money. Presented by Anand Pandit, Rajkumar plays the character Monster.

The film is expected to be released in 2027.

Shiva Rajkumar's upcoming projects