Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar has expressed gratitude to fans and well wishers after succesfully undergoing cancer treatment. The actor is one of Kannada film industry's top actors. On the first day of new year, the actor took to his official social media account to share a touching video, offering a glimpse of his emotional journey following his surgery in Miami, Florida.

In the video, Shiva Rajkumar shared his experience with fans and family as he reflected on his recovery. "Namaskar and wish you a Happy New Year," he began and stated that it has been a challenging to speak about his health.



He admitted that even before his diagnosis, he had been fearful, but the unwavering support from his fans, family, and medical team gave him to fight through.



"I was scared even before, but fans, relatives, co-artists, and doctors - especially Dr Shashidhar who treated me, and nurses made me strong. I did the chemotherapy, and honestly, I don't know how I managed. But in the end, when I was ready to go for treatment in Miami, I was still scared. However, my friends, family, and loved ones were by my side," Rajkumar shared.



The actor thanked his wife and others who have stood by him through this difficult journey.

"My cousin, wife Geetha, Prashant, my friend Anu, and Madhu Bangarappa took great care of me. Doctors and the entire staff at the Miami Cancer Center were extremely supportive," he said, adding that the surgery had been successful.

"The kidney bladder was removed, and a new one was put in place. With all your wishes and the doctor's advice, I'll be taking care of myself for the next month. I will be back stronger soon. Love you all, and Happy New Year," he wrote.

His wife, Geetha Shivarajkumar, also shared a message of gratitude, revealing the positive outcome of Shiva Rajkumar's medical journey.



"Wishing you all a Happy New Year! With your blessings, all the reports have come back negative. We were anxiously awaiting the pathology report, and it has been officially confirmed that Shiva Rajkumar is cancer-free," she shared, adding, "We'll never forget your love and wishes. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

n his social media post, Shiva Rajkumar captioned the video, expressing deep appreciation for the support he had received throughout his recovery. "I am eternally grateful for all your love and blessings. Happy New Year! #2025."

The 62-year-old actor successfully underwent surgery for bladder cancer at the Miami Cancer Institute in December.

Rajkumar, who is the older brother of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, has been a key figure in the Kannada film industry for decades.

The news of his recovery has brought immense joy to his fans, who had been praying for his swift return to health.