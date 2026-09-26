/Nani's The Paradise ratings disabled on BookMyShow amid mixed reviews

Nani and Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise was released on September 24 and has received mixed reviews from fans and critics. Now, the film has found itself at the centre of a new discussion surrounding its audience ratings on BookMyShow.

The Paradise rating disabled

Several BookMyShow listings for the film reportedly display the message “Rating & Review Disabled”, preventing users from posting or viewing ratings and reviews.

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However, the feature has not disappeared from every BookMyShow listing. Some city pages continue to show ratings, votes and written audience reviews.

BookMyShow has not publicly provided an explanation for why the option has been switched off on those particular listings.

This is not the first time Indian films have faced such restrictions. Previously, films such as Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, O’Romeo and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu have also been linked to similar measures.

The Paradise Photograph: (BookMyShow)

Nani reacts to criticism

Nani had publicly responded to the reaction to The Paradise. "I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out. Thank you for everything is all I can say. We have made #TheParadise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it’s all yours to celebrate or judge. With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me, I am filled with gratitude," he wrote on X.

About The Paradise

Directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment, The Paradise stars Nani alongside Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal.

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the period action drama follows the Savaari community and its struggle for legal recognition.