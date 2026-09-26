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  • /Nani's The Paradise ratings disabled on BookMyShow amid mixed reviews

Nani's The Paradise ratings disabled on BookMyShow amid mixed reviews

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 15:20 IST | Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 15:24 IST
Nani's The Paradise ratings disabled on BookMyShow amid mixed reviews

Nani's The Paradise Photograph: (X)

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Nani's The Paradise has found itself at the centre of a new discussion surrounding its audience ratings on a ticketing platform.

Nani and Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise was released on September 24 and has received mixed reviews from fans and critics. Now, the film has found itself at the centre of a new discussion surrounding its audience ratings on BookMyShow.

The Paradise rating disabled

Several BookMyShow listings for the film reportedly display the message “Rating & Review Disabled”, preventing users from posting or viewing ratings and reviews.

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However, the feature has not disappeared from every BookMyShow listing. Some city pages continue to show ratings, votes and written audience reviews.

BookMyShow has not publicly provided an explanation for why the option has been switched off on those particular listings.

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This is not the first time Indian films have faced such restrictions. Previously, films such as Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, O’Romeo and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu have also been linked to similar measures.

The Paradise Photograph: (BookMyShow)

Nani reacts to criticism

Nani had publicly responded to the reaction to The Paradise. "I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out. Thank you for everything is all I can say. We have made #TheParadise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it’s all yours to celebrate or judge. With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me, I am filled with gratitude," he wrote on X.

About The Paradise

Directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment, The Paradise stars Nani alongside Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal.

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the period action drama follows the Savaari community and its struggle for legal recognition.

WION's review of the film reads, "Nani has given his all to the role, while Mohan Babu also makes his character, Maalik, intimidating. However, the screenplay ends up undermining many of these strengths. While the film makes you believe that something powerful is cooking, the story keeps getting stretched. If you are planning to watch The Paradise, only go for the good performances, striking visuals and Nani, as the writing makes sitting through the film feel much longer than it actually is."

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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