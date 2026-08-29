/King100 first look: Nagarjuna's 100th film gets a grand title reveal on his birthday | Watch

The title and first look of Nagarjuna Akkineni's 100th film have been unveiled on his 67th birthday, marking one of the biggest milestones of his career. Directed by R.A. Karthik and backed by Annapurna Studios, the film is titled King100 and is expected to arrive on December 24, 2026.

The glimpse has presented Nagarjuna's character as a man who has risen from having nothing to earning immense wealth and influence. However, the video also drops hints that there could be considerably more to witness than just the glamorous exterior.

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King100 first glimpse

The video shows Nagarjuna behind the wheel of a sleek car, carrying confidence and flamboyance. Alongside money, gold and lavish surroundings, the visuals also suggest that his journey has not been a straightforward one.

Explaining how society's perception changes with money and status, Nagarjuna's character says, “There are two types of people in this world. Those who have money and those who don’t. When I had no money, they called me a loser. When I had money, they called me a King. But this identity is more powerful than money. To uphold this identity, I have to keep running.”

The video gradually introduces darker elements as Nagarjuna's character appears to be associated with a major scam and is seemingly branded a 'conman'. There are also glimpses of authorities closing in on him, along with images of unrest and chaos.

The video eventually ends with the official title, King100, followed by the words “Long Live The King.”

"Make way for the KING He is here to REIGN with all his STYLE, SWAG & CHARISMA", the makers wrote.

About King100

The first glimpse has also confirmed December 24, 2026, as the theatrical release date. It is expected to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited King, which is also scheduled for the Christmas period.